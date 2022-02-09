Ian Stewart arrested for murder of late wife after conviction for murder of fiance

Hertfordshire Police have released footage of the moment Ian Stewart was arrested for the murder of his late wife after being convicted for the murder of his fiance.

Stewart killed 51-year-old Ms Bailey in 2016 and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Royston in Hertfordshire.

A trial at St Albans Crown Court heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart’s first wife, Diane.

