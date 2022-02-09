Ian Stewart to spend rest of life in prison after murders of wife then fiancee

A man convicted of killing children’s author Helen Bailey will die behind bars after he was sentenced to a whole-life order for murdering his first wife years earlier.

Ian Stewart killed Ms Bailey in 2016 and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Hertfordshire.

A trial at St Albans Crown Court heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart’s first wife, Diane.

