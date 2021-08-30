A passenger ferry has run aground in Ibiza, reportedly leaving 25 people - including a 10-year-old boy - injured.

Nine people were airlifted from the San Gwann ferry by helicopter after the incident on Saturday evening. The rest of the passengers were evacuated by boat.

Two who were seriously injured, a 10-year-old boy and an adult, were airlifted to hospital in Mallorca.

After leaving Ibiza’s port at 9.30pm on Saturday, the ferry was due to dock at Ibiza’s neighbouring island of Formentera but ran aground on the islet of Es Malvins .