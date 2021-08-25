An iceberg that is one and a half times the size of Paris narrowly avoided colliding with its parent ice shelf in Antarctica according to a newly released series of satellite photos.

The near-miss prevented the release of a potentially even bigger berg that could have been up to 656 square miles (1,700 square kilometers) in length, The European Space Agency said.

The iceberg A74 calved from Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf in February of this year and hung around the area for a while before recent strong winds set it in motion.