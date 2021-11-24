Iceland’s tourism board parodies Mark Zuckerberg in a promotional video for “Icelandverse”.

Inspired by Iceland modelled their video off of the Facebook CEO’s “metaverse” announcement - an immersive world where you can see friends, take in your surroundings and collaborate.

Chief Visionary Officer Zack Mossbergsson said: “Some said an open-world experience this immersive wasn’t possible, but it’s already here. And you don’t even need silly VR headsets.”

Mr Mossbergsson promotes Iceland as an actual place people can visit as opposed to a virtual-reality world.

“In our open-world experience, everything is real... and has been for millions of years,” Zack adds.

