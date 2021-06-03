Incredible aerial footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting and a partial crater rim collapsing into the newly formed lava pool.

After lying dormant for more than 900 years, the Fagradalsfjall volcano, just 25 miles from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, began erupting in March earlier this year and is still producing fresh lava weeks later.

Before the eruption began, earthquakes were recorded in the southwest of the island nation. Iceland has 32 active volcano systems, the highest of any country in Europe, with an eruption approximately every 5 years.