Newborn babies in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro have been moved into a makeshift bomb shelter at a children‘s hospital as Russian forces invade the country.

About a dozen infants that were being cared for in the neonatal unit were moved into what appears to be a storage room in the basement of the hospital, in the eastern part of the country.

Nurses could be seen caring for the babies with several of them holding them in their arms and cradling them.

Some use inflatable bags to deliver oxygen to the babies.

