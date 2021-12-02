Idaho state trooper narrowly dodges six-car collision

An Idaho state trooper had to take evasive action when a six-car pile up nearly rammed into him when he was attending to a motorist who had to stop their car at the side of the road.

The trooper was forced to jump backwards over the concrete barrier to avoid the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo said: “Traffic stops are very high risk. They’re necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists’ help.”

