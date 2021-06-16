Footage released by the Israeli army shows what it says is an airstrike on a militant compound in Gaza, among the first such attacks since a fragile ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

The raids on Hamas sites early on Wednesday were in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza that caused fires in fields in southern Israel.

The flare-up of violence followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists that had sparked threats of action by Hamas.