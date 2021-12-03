US politician Ilhan Omar has urged Republicans in the House of Representatives to do more to stamp out “anti-Muslim hatred” in their ranks.

The Democratic representative has been subject to repeated attacks from conservative pundits and even some Republicans in Congress, which she claims have led to her receiving an increased number of death threats.

"It is time for the Republican party to actually do something to confront anti-Muslim hatred in its ranks and hold those who perpetrate it accountable," Omar said, playing one of the harrowing death threats she has received during a press briefing.

