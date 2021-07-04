The Austin Fire Department said two families lost their cars and suffered damage to their homes after fireworks landed in the carport of a duplex on Donahue Lane.

Seven people were displaced as a result of the incident, firefighters said.

The fire department said the incident served as a reminder of why fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

Video footage from Donahue Lane shows active flames coming from two cars, with smoke spreading through the area.

It wasn’t known early Sunday afternoon whether anyone was injured in the fires.