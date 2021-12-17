Car trapped under truck dragged down Illinois highway

Video footage has captured the moment a car was trapped sideways under a truck on an Illinois highway. The dash cam clip, filmed by motorist Nolan Galvan, shows an individual waving out of the window of the wedged saloon car, before Mr Galvan sounded his horn to get the truck driver’s attention to stop. He said: “That day the driver of the car was driving recklessly. She did a 360 spin and ended up under the trailer.

Illinois State Police closed two motorway lanes to deal with the incident, with no injuries reported.

