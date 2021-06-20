In an exclusive, gated community in Bel Air, Los Angeles, a naked man was caught on camera breaking into a home. The nude intruder tries on the owner’s clothes and even takes a swim in the pool. The shocked homeowner challenges the intruder but quickly realised ‘this was not a person you want to engage any further.’ The man went on to kill two of the pet birds in the home before the terrified owner escaped out the window and called 911. The intruder was arrested by security shortly after.