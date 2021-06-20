A huge supercell storm can be seen over the northern French town of Rethel, in video footage shared on Twitter.

The freak weather darkened skies, flooded some areas and pummeled the region with more than 44,000 lightening strikes.

Supercell storms are formed around a rotating updraft of air and can be very severe, covering an area of up to 20 miles, and lasting as long as four hours.

They mostly occur on the North American continent but on rare occasions they can take place in Europe.

The observer who filmed this storm said: “I think I will stay put.”