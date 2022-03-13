Pope Francis called on Vladimir Putin to stop the "massacre" in Ukraine amid the invasion.

Speaking to St Peter’s Square’s crowds, the Pope said Russian strikes on children's hospitals and civilians were "barbaric".

He added: "Let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease.

"In the name of God, I ask you, stop this massacre."

The pontiff warned cities risk being “reduced to cemeteries”.

