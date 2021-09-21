Footage shows the wreckage of an Indian army helicopter that crashed in the hills of the country’s Jammu and Kashmir region while on a training flight on Tuesday, killing its two pilots.

Villagers are seen surrounding the mangled Cheetah helicopter, trying to pull out the pilots.

Officials said the pilots of the Army Aviation helicopter, both Majors, were taken to hospital critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries, Indian media reported. They were identified as Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput.