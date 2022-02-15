Man falls off bike on level crossing as high-speed train thunders past

A man was left just millimetres from death when he came off his bike on a level crossing as a high-speed train thundered past in Mumbai, India.

The man scrambles to get out of the way managing to avoid an oncoming train, which smashed his bike to pieces, in a matter of seconds.

Debris from the bike can be seen flying through the air as the train, the Rajdhani Express, thunders over the tracks.

The man appears unharmed as is seen standing back up and walking away from the tracks after the shocking incident.

