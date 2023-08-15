India landslides: Rescuers dig through mud in desperate search for survivors

Rescue workers are continuing their desperate search for survivors after heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in the Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others trapped.

A cloudburst in mountainous Himachal Pradesh state’s Solan district on Sunday night killed nine people in the area, and nine more bodies were pulled out from under mud and debris after two landslides in Shimla, the state’s capital, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Four others were killed in heavy rains and a landslide in the state’s Hamirpur district, they added.

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, said the situation is “bad” as floods continue.