Footage captures the moment a rhino is struck and left seemingly injured by a lorry as it tries to cross a road in India.

The animal can be seen on the edge of the tarmac as the vehicle approaches, before stepping onto the carriageway.

While the driver appears to try and swerve away to avoid hitting the rhino, its head is struck by the lorry.

The poor animal can be seen spinning around as it tries to run away before its legs give way and it slips over.

