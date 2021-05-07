Actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have set up their own Covid relief fundraiser for India, as the country deals with a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In a post to his Instagram page on Friday, Mr Kohli wrote: “Since the Covid-19 outbreak, our country is going through trying times, our health systems are being challenged, we need to come together and help our India.”

At the time of writing, more than ₹27 million (£307,810) has been donated to the fundraiser.