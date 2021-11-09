Toxic foam has covered part of India’s sacred Yamuna river, but Hindu worshippers have continued to bathe in the water, marking the festival of Chhath Puja.

Footage shows a number of women washing in the Yamuna, which runs through the centre of Delhi, surrounded by polluted white foam.

One woman claimed they were left with no choice but to bathe in the “extremely dirty” water as part of their ritual.

The city government has blamed the situation on “heavy sewage and industrial waste” discharged into the river from further upstream last week.

