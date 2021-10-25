A heroic police officer stopped a woman from falling under a moving train as it pulled away from the platform at a station in India.

CCTV footage shows a 50-year-old female trying to board the train, only to lose her balance and almost fall through the gap onto the tracks.

Railway Protection Force constable Sapna Golkar spotted the incident and quickly jumped into action, dragging the woman away from danger before helping her to her feet.

The passenger escaped unhurt and the female constable was hailed for her bravery.

