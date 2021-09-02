Shocking video captures three friends narrowly avoiding being crushed by a huge crumbling wall, escaping death by mere inches.

The three friends were seen walking shoulder to shoulder as they walked down a street in India.

Suddenly the 13-feet wall crumbles, crushing a van underneath it.

One of the men leaps into the air narrowly missing being crushed by falling bricks.

As a cloud of rubble engulfs the nearby area the three men are seen fleeing to safety.

Out of the dust, they appear, fortunately unscathed.