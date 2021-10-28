Forest officials in India have been hailed as heroes after rescuing a mother and her baby from a raging waterfall.

Nail-biting footage shows the woman balancing on a rock at the Anaivari Muttal falls, a famous tourist spot in Tamil Nadu, as water rushes past her below.

Heroic officials can be seen using a rope to save the trapped duo, carefully taking the child before helping the mother climb to safety.

M. K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, hailed the officials for their “courageous” and “commendable” act.

