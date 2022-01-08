Indian Army soldiers patrol Himalayas border in sub-zero conditions

Indian Army soldiers have been braving sub-zero temperatures as they patrol the nation's border with China high in the Himalayas.

Footage shared by India's Ministry of Defence shows troops walking through snow-clad mountains, while a second video focuses on a lone soldier watching the border in freezing conditions.

According to the Hindustan Times, India has significantly increased the presence of its troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, in the wake of a military standoff with China that has been going on since May 2020.

