Footage shows the Indian coast guard airlifting a man to safety and rescuing the crew of an oil barge stranded at high sea as the most powerful cyclone in two decades batters the country’s west coast.

A man is seen clinging to a rope and spinning in mid-air as he is hauled into a white chopper during the dramatic rescue mission. The video then shows oil workers disembarking from helicopters.

The Indian navy rescued more than a hundred people onboard the Gal Constructor barge, which had gone adrift after losing power due to Cyclone Tauktae.