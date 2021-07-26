The above video shows the moment a railway officer in India saved a passenger from being crushed to death under a moving train.

CCTV footage shows the passenger walking along the platform, before he puts his luggage on board the train which suddenly begins to move.

The startled passenger then attempted to board the moving train but missed his footing and fell down the gap between the train and the platform.

Thankfully, a quick-thinking railway cop was able to come to his rescue.