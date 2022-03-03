Indian TV host shouts at wrong guest during Ukraine segment

An Indian TV host was left having to apologise to his guests after he accidentally yelled at the wrong guest.

Rahul Shivshankar was interviewing two opposing guests about the Ukraine-Russia war, when things got heated.

Daniel McAdams and Bohan Nahaylo both appeared on India Upfront, but their names were swapped around on the screen.

The host ranted towards ‘Mr McAdams’, not realising he was referring to the wrong man.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.