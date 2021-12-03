Indiana police officer appears to repeatedly kick dog during call out

A police officer appears to repeatedly kick a dog that had allegedly scared off a burglar moments before.

An Indiana police department released bodycam footage in a bid to defend the officer’s action.

The Terre Haute Police Department’s footage captures the officer appearing to kick a Boston terrier at least four times while shouting.

They said officers received calls of an aggressive white pit bull, denying that the officer’s had been dispatched for a burglary call.

Footage captures the dogs barking and running towards the officers in the minutes leading up to the incident.