A white police sergeant in Indiana has been charged with two felonies after a bodycam video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows him allegedly stomping on the head of a handcuffed homeless black man during an arrest.

Police Chief Randal Taylor said: “I’m upset. It hurts me to see any of our officers treat someone the way that you’re going to see here shortly. No excuse for it”.

