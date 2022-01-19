Freight train derails near Indianapolis, leaving wrecked carriages strewn over tracks

A freight train derailed in Indiana on Tuesday (18 January), leaving left dozens of goods cars strewn across the tracks.

Wayne Township Fire Department shared dramatic drone footage of the aftermath of the accident, which happened in Avon, close to the capital city of Indianapolis.

Train carriages can be seen scattered across the ground close to the tracks as firefighters survey the damage.

Authorities have confirmed that no one was injured during the incident, which is now under investigation.

