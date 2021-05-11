Pubs, cafes and restaurants in England can serve customers indoors from next Monday, Boris Johnson has announced – and families will be able to hug.

Step 3 of the lifting of the lockdown will go ahead as planned, the prime minister confirmed, with deaths and hospitalisations from Covid-19 now at their lowest levels since last July.

The changes also mean groups of 6 people – or 2 households – will be free to meet indoors from 17 May and groups of 30 outdoors.

Cinemas, museums and children’s play areas will reopen, as will theatres, concert halls and sports grounds but with capacity limits.