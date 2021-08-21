The host of the right-wing website Infowars has said there is a warrant out for his arrest over the US Capitol riot.

Owen Shroyer has been charged in connection to the January 6 riot, according to court documents.

The War Room With Owen Shroyer host revealed he will have to turn himself into authorities Monday morning.

"I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am,” Shroyer said.

He faces misdemeanour charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds.

Authorities say a video shows Shroyer marching to the Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the building was breached.