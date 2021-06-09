A severely injured sailor was airlifted from a fishing vessel in the south Atlantic Ocean by an Argentine Navy helicopter in a dramatic rescue operation in February.

Footage taken from a plane supporting the mission shows the chopper hovering over the ship and hauling up the man.

The 45-year-old crew member was hit by a stainless steel gutter onboard the vessel and suffered headaches and hypertension, according to local media. It was determined that he needed to be evacuated immediately. He received medical attention in the helicopter before being transferred to the hospital.