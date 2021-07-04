Authorities say fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day’s fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital, according to the news release.

A safe zone around the fireworks area prevented any beach or boardwalk patrons from being injured, the fire department said.