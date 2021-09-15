Four "amateur astronauts" are set to launch into orbit this week onboard Elon Musk's Space X Dragon vehicle.

In another landmark mission for space tourism, the all-civilian crew are expected to take off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center at 20:02 local time on Wednesday (01:02 BST).

They are expected to reach an altitude of 575km (360 miles), before circling Earth for three days to carry out a number of experiments.

The Inspiration4 mission, funded by US billionaire businessman Jared Isaacman, hopes to inspire others with their space adventure and to raise money for children's cancer medicine.