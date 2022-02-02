Insulate Britain protesters glue themselves to court steps after refusing to attend hearing

A number of Insulate Britain protesters left a hearing and glued themselves to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday.

Four members of the group were due to answer charges of contempt of court, but walked out as "a show of resistance".

They then glued themselves to steps outside the court as the front gates of the building were locked, shutting them inside.

Police later unstuck them one by one and took the protesters into custody, as a number of fellow demonstrators watched on, cheering.

