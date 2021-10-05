Insulate Britain gathered outside the High Court in London on Tuesday, protesting against injunctions banning some activists from blocking roads.

Their demonstration came shortly before more than 100 members of the group were served with injunctions, and also on the same day that Priti Patel announced measures to curtail the travel of disruptive activists.

In a speech at Conservative Party conference, the home secretary said that the new orders will stop a “small minority of offenders” intent on “causing disruption”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Insulate Britain of being “irresponsible crusties” and claimed they “are not” a legitimate protest group.