A conversation on climate change got heated on Good Morning Britain after an Insulate Britain protester stormed off after shouting at host Richard Madeley.

Activist Liam Norton was on the morning show to discuss his group’s controversial protests on the M25 with the conversation getting heated after they reminded him of a passenger who was caught in traffic and had a stroke.

Mr.Madeley then labeled Liam as a ‘fascist’ and threatened to ‘cut him off’, which led to the climate protester storming off the set and being compared to Piers Morgan’s famous walk-off.