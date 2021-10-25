An angry driver with a cancer-suffering dad wished the disease on Insulate Britain protesters families after they blocked off roads near Liverpool Street station.

The furious driver said: “If anyone gets cancer, please let it be people you know, please let it be people you know. So you know what it’s like to have your loved ones who can’t get treatment.”

Insulate Britain returned after a 10-day hiatus to block streets Southwark Bridge and Canary Wharf with police being filmed arresting protesters, handcuffing and dragging them off the roads.