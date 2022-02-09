International tensions causing fuel prices to surge in the US

Fuel prices over in the States are hitting an all time high, much to drivers’ dismay.

Analysts are predicting the cost to further surge as a result of international tensions.

Last week, the cost of gas hit a seven-year high, and has fluctuated on the daily.

It has jumped over seven cents a gallon over the last seven days, and many have been fiercely impacted.

Lyft driver Fatima Robinson told Fox News that whilst a full tank used to cost her $60, it’s now closer to $85.

