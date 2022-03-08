Watch live as Parisians march for annual Women’s Day protest

Crowds are expected to gather in Paris to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday (8 March).

Organisers have called for a day of “feminist strikes” to denounce the 600 murders of women that took place in France under Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

Some Parisians are also expected to take part in a “die in” in front of the famous Pere Lachaise cemetery to emphasise the president’s alleged inaction on the issue.

The overarching theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

