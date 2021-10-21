Horrifying surveillance footage shows the moment an intruder smashed his way into a house in Lake County, Tennessee, as a terrified mother and her baby hid inside.

Keane Winchester says she and her two-year-old son, Memphis, were relaxing in their living room when they heard some strange noises.

Ms Winchester was hearing the sounds of a man punching and ramming her window, groaning and screaming, and finally smashing the glass with a piece of firewood.

She then locked herself and her son in the bathroom and called 911 as the stranger downstairs marauded her house.

