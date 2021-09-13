Iran has agreed to allow inspectors from the IAEA, the global nuclear watchdog, to change memory cards in cameras used to monitor some of its nuclear facilities.

It came as IAEA director general Rafael Grossi made his first visit to country following presidential elections and a new government taking office. Grossi called the continuity of the equipment’s operation “indispensable”.

Inspectors’ access had been restricted since November. Iran, which denies Western countries’ accusations that it is trying to build nuclear weapons, had previously said it would only provide camera footage from nuclear facilities after a deal to lift US sanctions.