Iran’s Supreme Leader shares video portraying the assassination of Donald Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has shared a video that appears to call for the assassination of Donald Trump in revenge for last year’s killing of its top military commander, Gen Qasem Soleimani.

A photomontage shared on Khamenei’s official website shows the former US president playing golf in the shadow of a large drone as a smaller, remote-controlled military vehicle armed with a machine gun takes aim at him.

The words “revenge is definite” then appear on the screen, apparently calling for the attack.

The video was also shared - and soon deleted - by Khamenei’s Farsi Twitter account.

