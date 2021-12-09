A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years that was looted from an Iraqi museum during the Gulf War in 1991 has been returned to Iraq.

The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet which bears a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh was recently recovered from the United States.

Also known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, the artefact is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts

Officials believe it was illegally imported into the US in 2003, and sold before being put on display in Washington’s Museum of the Bible.

