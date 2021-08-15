Thousands of children in Ireland were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Saturday (14 August), as jabs were made available for those aged 12- to 15-years-old.

In the above video, you can see long queues snaking around vaccine centres despite the poor weather conditions.

The Republic of Ireland joins the likes of the US, Israel, France in offering Covid-19 vaccines to younger people. In the UK, Covid jabs are only offered to 12 to 15 year olds if they have certain medical conditions or live with vulnerable family members.