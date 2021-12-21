Irish Pubgoers make the most of bars as new closing time comes into force

Video footage shows Irish pubgoers making the most of bars as the new closing time comes into force.

Restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must now close at 8pm, and there are limits on attendance at indoor and outdoor events scheduled for earlier in the day.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the new measures were necessary because of the rise in infections caused by Omicron.

He said: “Left unchecked, this new strain will represent a very significant threat to hospitals and critical care, but also a threat to all of society and the economy.”

