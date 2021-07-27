Pubs and restaurants across the Republic of Ireland have resumed indoor service, marking a significant step for the hospitality sector in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The relaxing of restrictions means those who are fully vaccinated, as well as people who have recovered from coronavirus in the last six months, are now allowed to drink and dine inside.

A majority of people in Ireland will be able to prove eligibility through the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate.

Once inside, parties are limited to six adults per table, there is no bar service and customers can only remove their masks when seated.