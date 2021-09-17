An Irishman has used his time in lockdown to turned his Toronto garage in Toronto into an Irish pub. Kieron Daly, 54, said The Celt "takes me back to my homeland", and is based on a pub of the same name in his hometown of Dublin, which he attended "with the lads from college".

"When Covid hit it was a great place to get away. I am also a musician and have had a few sessions at The Celt and always have the neighbourhood over for a pint and a bit of craic," Daily told Ark Media.